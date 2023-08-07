The St. Anthony Firemen’s Fest is set to take place at the St. Anthony Community Center Saturday, August 19th.

The fest will have events all day for everyone. The kids can come out and enjoy a kiddie tractor pull, kickball, and the Silly Safari. The older crowd can enjoy the car/truck/motorcycle show and the backyard bbq contest. The entertainment gets started when Studebaker takes the stage at 6:30 P.M. followed by the Rumors at 9 P.M. Don’t forget about fried chicken dinners starting at 4:00 P.M. and, of course, the beer garden.

Visit www.stanthonyvfd.com for more information.