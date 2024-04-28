Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently celebrated the historic milestone of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) planting one million trees throughout Indiana in five years by planting a tree on the Statehouse lawn.



In his 2020 State of the State Address, Gov. Holcomb directed the DNR to plant one million trees across Indiana over the next five years. The native trees were planted on state forests, state parks, fish & wildlife areas, and nature preserve land. The trees planted were red oak, white oak, bur, chinkapin, swamp chestnut, Shumard, pin, cherry bark oaks, and black walnut. As the trees grow, they create a habitat for wildlife and form a natural carbon storage solution.



Many private sector partners worked with the DNR and the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF) to help with volunteer plantings. These partners included Clif Bar, Duke Energy, the Hardwood Forestry Fund, Huston Solar, and the White Oak Institute. In addition, Bowles Mattress’ “Sleep IN Style” mattress retail sales support the INRF’s Indiana Tree Project, a partnership through which Bowles has contributed funds to help plant 1,000 trees.



The tree Gov. Holcomb planted, a cucumber magnolia, is native to southern Indiana. The 12-foot tree was grown in Clark State Forest. A plaque that was shown at the planting will later be installed next to the tree to recognize the achievement of planting one million trees over five years.