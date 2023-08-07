(Loogootee, IN) Radus Glen Hembree, age 97, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 10:01 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, in The Timbers of Jasper nursing facility.

He was born on December 20, 1925, to Robert Glen and Margaret Mary (Altkofer) Hembree on the family farm in Rutherford Township, Martin County, Indiana.

He married Juanita Eldena Popp on June 30, 1953, and she survives. A 1944 graduate of Loogootee High School, he was a lifelong farmer except for his 1951-1953 service time in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, spending 13 months in Korea with the 45th Infantry Division, attaining the rank of Corporal.

He was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Haysville and served two terms as a member of the church council. He also served 26 years as a member of the Board of Directors for the Martin County/White River Farm Bureau Co-op, including two terms as Board President as well as serving as a committee member for the Martin County Soil and Water Conservation District and a member of the Martin County Fair Board Livestock Committee, ASCS Board, and the Loogootee American Legion Post #120.

He played guitar and sang, and with his brother Vernon, he performed country music around the local area for years, including WITZ Radio.

He was a fan of Indiana University and Loogootee High School basketball and Cincinnati Reds Baseball. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was a great supporter of his family’s activities at school, in extracurriculars, or in the community and took great pride in their achievements.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Juanita Hembree, a son, Duane Ray Hembree, Loogootee, IN, and a daughter, Denise Renee (J.W.) Berry, Decker, IN, grandson, Derek (Amanda) Johnson, Loogootee, IN, granddaughter, Kierstin (Luke) Bapple, Cedar Lake, IN, step-grandson, Josh (Sarah) Berry, Decker, IN, step-granddaughter, Brooke (Regis) Billings, Cookeville, TN, greatgrandchildren, Emma, Katlyn, and Colten Johnson, step-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Mason Berry, and Blakely, Rhys, and Remi Billings, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Kurt Lee Hembree, brother, Vernon (Virginia) Hembree, sister, Marie (Elmer) Bauer, and sister Dorothy (Norman) Neukam, and step-great-grandchildren, Caden Berry and Briley Billings.

A funeral service for Radus G. Hembree will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Tim Holt will officiate. The Loogootee American Legion Post #120 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. (noon) service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville or to the Loogootee American Legion Post #120.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com