(Indianapolis, IN) Glenn Ebert, 58, of Indianapolis passed away August 2, 2023, at his home. Glenn was born on January 20, 1965, in Evansville to Anthony “Tony” and Hilda (Denning) Ebert. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Stanley Ebert.

In his early year, Glenn attended St. Coletta School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he learned to be a terrific swimmer and a participant in Special Olympics. Later he relocated to Indianapolis, where he worked at Noble Center and lived among friends at the New Hope group home. The family wishes to thank everyone at these compassionate service organizations for their tireless efforts in supporting Glenn over many years.

Glenn loved spending time with family and friends and was great at making everyone laugh. Throughout his life, Glenn enjoyed being active. He loved swimming, exercising at the YMCA, and riding his bicycle. He loved to dance and even attended Tim Tebow’s “Night to Shine” prom.

Glenn need not know a person long before calling them by name and letting them know quite plainly and without reservation that “you are my friend”. Everyone that knew Glenn will miss his pure heart, his big hugs, and his kisses on the cheek.

A special thanks to Enest, Shade’, Ki-Ke, and Chasatie for the exceptional love and care they provided Glenn throughout his time at his New Hope Group Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 10th in St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 until service time at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.