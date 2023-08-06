(Medora, IN) Kenneth L. Striegel, age 84 of Medora, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:41 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Indiana.

Kenneth was born in Celestine, Indiana on October 8, 1938, to Oscar J. and Anna M. (Knies) Striegel. He married Carol Jean Lueken on August 1, 1964, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. She preceded him in death on October 28, 2012.

He was a 1956 graduate of Jasper High School and was a U.S. Army veteran who served as a military policeman.

He retired from Jasper Engines and Transmissions after many years of service.



Ken was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church but attended Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is one daughter, Janet Gutgsell (Mike), Highlands Ranch, CO, three sons, Brett Striegel (Paula), Mooresville, IN, Monte Striegel, Medora, IN, and Jason Striegel, New Castle IN, eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters, Lorraine Buechlein, Jasper, Betty Burger, Jasper and Gloria Williams (Pat), Ooltewah, TN, one brother, Victor Striegel, Jasper.

Preceding him in death besides his wife was one son, Scott Striegel, two sisters, Mary “Mae” Hasenour and Lucille Wigand, and two brothers, Robert and Edward Striegel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth L. Striegel will be held at 10 am on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 8 pm on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and again from 9 am until 10 am Mass time at Precious Blood Church on Friday. A rosary will be prayed at 3:30 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Monte Cassino Shrine at St. Meinrad Archabbey, or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com