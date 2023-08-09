A good crowd was on hand for Tuesday evening’s public meeting held by the Jasper City Parks and Recreation Board that featured a presentation by Hafer Associates, the firm that designed the proposed pool. The presentation showcased the new amenities that pool goers would have to look forward to.

The new features are great, but the 67-year-old pool had trouble staying in working condition. The difficulties that city staff members had this summer maintaining the pool were discussed at the public meeting. The pool even had to operate without its slides that people would come from all over for. Tom Moorman mentioned that this project is overdue and needs to be done if the city intends to have a functional pool going forward.

If everything goes to plan with the project, the city plans to begin construction soon and hopes to reopen the pool with a splash for the summer of 2025.