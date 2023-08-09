Four local schools are receiving funding from the Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program.

Students at 44 Indiana K-12 schools will experience the outdoors this academic year due to the Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program that supports field trips to Indiana State Park properties.

The Grant is available for all K-12 schools and is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation; which is the supporting nonprofit of the Department of Natural Resources.

The grants, which are up to $250 per school, fund transportation costs, program fees, and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow-up for the field trips.

On their field trips, students will participate in a guided hike or talk with an interpretive naturalist at a designated property to learn about Indiana’s fish, forests, wildlife, natural habitats, and conservation.

An estimated 3,432 students will benefit from the grant program in the 2023-2024 school year using the $10,520 the grant program expects to distribute this school year.

The local schools receiving funding from this grant are Orleans Elementary School, Owensville Community School, Shoals Community School, and Washington High School.

All four of the schools will be visiting Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell.

To see the full list of all the schools receiving funding and what Indiana State Park properties they will be visiting, go to in.gov/dnr/communications/news-releases/.