Green Drinks 812’s next meeting will be taking place Tuesday.

The meeting on Tuesday, August 15th will take place at The Rock Bar and Grill in Ireland, from 6 to 8 PM EST.

The guest speaker for this August meeting is Alyssa Vogt, Project Developer with EDF Renewables.

Green Drinks 812 also wants to invite and remind about the Climate Leadership Summit, on September 8th in Gary.

This year’s Climate Leadership Summit will focus on tools for regional resiliency plans and federal funding opportunities for communities.

Student leaders will also have their own afternoon event focused on their efforts, and Earth Charter Indiana will host a Roundtable of Sustainability Commissioners as well as a new gathering for city and town councilors engaged in sustainability work.

Public servants and students are welcome to attend the event for free.

For more information on the Climate Leadership Summit visit

earthcharterindiana.org/climate-leadership-summit.