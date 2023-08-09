Huntingburg churches are taking part in the CityServe volunteer program in September.
CityServe, formerly known as Get Out and Serve will be a week-long event, taking place September 5th through 10th, with opportunities to volunteer and serve in the Huntingburg area.
Huntingburg church members will work side-by-side to help those in need and show appreciation for those that serve the community.
Projects that you can volunteer for include:
- Friendship Nights at the BeeHive
- Intercessory Prayer in Huntingburg
- Adult Encouragers at Southridge High School and
- Huntingburg Elementary School
- Restore with Habitat for Humanity Service
- Fairmount Cemetery and City Park Clean-up
- Making Mats and Blankets for the Homeless
- First Responder Appreciation Cardmaking
Other services available include:
- Free Car Wash at Memorial Gym
- Free Haircuts for Kids
- And Free Oil Changes for those in need
To register for the CityServe program, or for more information, visit cityservedubois.org.
You can also get more information about the project by contacting Rev. Alan Bradley, at