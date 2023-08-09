A new survey placed Ferdinand in a list of the top 150 budget-friendly honeymoon destinations.

Wedding bells are starting to ring across the country, but with inflation still sticking around and the average honeymoon cost in the U.S. hovering around $4,500, couples are wanting to make every cent count, without compromising on an unforgettable experience.

HoneymoonAlways.com commissioned a survey of 3,000 couples which to identify the top 150 beautiful honeymoon destinations that are easy on the wallet.

Indiana had 3 budget-friendly honeymoon destinations place in these top 150 with New Harmony at 110, Nashville at 124, and Dubois County’s Ferdinand placing at number 72.

Ferdinand was picked for being an idyllic and budget-friendly honeymoon destination that captivated couples with its serene countryside, historic charm, and affordable attractions; including exploring the town’s historic sites, visiting the Monastery Immaculate Conception, or taking leisurely strolls through picturesque parks. It was also picked for budget-conscious accommodations, its local shops and craft stores, and affordable dining options.

To see the full list of HoneyMoon Always’s top 150 budget-friendly honeymoon destinations, visit honeymoonalways.com.