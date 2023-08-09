A French Lick Nursing Home Manager was given the American Senior Communities Caregiver of the Year award.

American Senior Communities announced that Diane Sturgeon, Unit Manager from Senior Care and Nursing Home, Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick, is the recipient of the prestigious IHCA/INCAL Senior Living, Caregiver of the Year Award.

The IHCA/INCAL’s annual Senior Living Award program recognizes professionals in nursing facilities and assisted living communities across the state of Indiana for their exemplary contribution and unwavering commitment to delivering quality care.

Recipients of the 2023 Senior Living Awards were honored at the Association’s annual Convention & Expo on Monday, July 31st at the JW Marriott Indianapolis.