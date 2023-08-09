A Jasper author has recently published a science fiction book.

This science fiction book called The Guardians: Escape Across Tirgonia: A Novel, was written by F. Thomas Jones and has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The Guardians: Escape Across Tirgonia: A Novel is a 452-page science fiction paperback book costing $24, or $19 for an eBook copy.

The Author F. Thomas Jones enlisted in the US Army in 1967, and after an extensive career, he retired as a Sergeant First Class in 1987.

He now resides in Jasper, where he has been a substitute teacher for many years and also is a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Moose and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Affairs.

For more information on the author and his new book, or to buy it, visit bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.