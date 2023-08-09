Latest News

Memorial Hospital is hosting a free diabetes management class.

Memorial Hospital’s Diane Lange, BSN, RN, CDCES will present the free “Basics of Diabetes Management” class on Thursday, August 24th at 6 PM ET at the Elmer Buchta Technology Center, located at 3401 IN-61 in Petersburg. 

A free meal will be provided during the class. 

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352 or going online to mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes and Events.” 

The deadline to register for the class is Monday, August 21st.

