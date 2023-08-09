(Ferdinand, IN) The Ferdinand Street Department has advised local motorists that the intersection of Vienna Drive and 22nd Street will close Monday, August 21, 2023, for a culvert replacement project.

Due to unexpected permitting issues earlier in the summer, the project has been delayed until this time and will cause road closures and detours for about six weeks.

Contractors will begin posting construction signs on Friday, August 11, 2023, along Vienna Drive, Club Road, and State Roads 162 and 264 to give travelers time for planning alternate travel routes.

Town officials acknowledge the inconvenience of closing one of Ferdinand’s busiest streets and have requested patience from the public during the construction.