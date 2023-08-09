(Dale, IN) In Loving Memory of David (Dave) A. Balbach, 75, of Dale, IN, who left this world on August 7, 2023. He lived a rich and fulfilling life, leaving behind a legacy of love, hard work, and a passion for his family, community, and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane; his children Kim (Aaron) Weiss of Huntingburg, Chris (Lynn) Balbach of Ithaca, NY, and Melissa (Ben) Cleveland of Henderson, KY; and his three grandchildren, Jade, Kera, and Mason. Also surviving are his six siblings, John (Marian) Balbach of Dale, Barb Powers of Evansville, Ron (Mary) Balbach of Ferdinand, Karen (Monty) Gross of Evansville, Jenny (Rey) Morales of Panama City, FL, and Rick (Kim) Balbach of Ferdinand along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Marcella Balbach and a brother-in-law, Jerry Powers.

David was a 1965 Graduate of Dale High School and a Graduate of Oakland City University. After graduating high school, David proudly represented his country in the U.S. Army by serving in Vietnam. He worked as an electrician for most of his career and upon his retirement from Alcoa, David continued to pursue his true passion of farming and supporting his fellow veterans. David’s work ethic was unmatched, but when he did take time to relax he enjoyed watching birds in his backyard, playing cards with friends, grilling with his legion buddies, and traveling with his wife.

Known for his outgoing and friendly nature, David loved striking up conversations with strangers, always eager to hear their stories and share his own experiences. His sociable spirit extended to his close circle of friends, whom he enjoyed spending time with at the Dale American Legion, creating memories that will forever be treasured. David recently participated in the Honor Flight EVV14 trip to Washington DC, where he was recognized for his service to his country. On this trip, David received the hero’s “welcome home” that he deserved.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, Aug 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale, IN., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. CT until 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, at the Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, or to the Dale American Legion.