The National Weather Service has issued an update on the severity of recent storms. Preliminary surveys conducted on August 7th and 8th found EF-1 tornado damage in Dubois County through downtown Paoli. At this time, it’s unknown if this damage is part of one long tornado track or multiple smaller tornadoes and survey teams will continue working to assess the damage today, Wednesday, August 9th.

It’s also been confirmed as of this morning that two additional tornadoes touched down in the area. EF-1 damage was found a half mile north of Paoli along with preliminary EF-0 evidence of a twister 1.5 miles south/southeast of Paoli, near Pioneer Mother’s Memorial Forest.

This brings the current confirmed total of August 7th tornadoes in our area to three. We will continue to monitor reports from the NWS to provide the most accurate and timely updates.

Dubois County residents are being asked to contact Indiana 211 to report severe storm damage from August 6th. Collecting assessments using this process will help the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the recovery process. At this time only Dubois County residents are being asked to report their damage to 211.

We will report updates on the NWS damage survey and requests from IDHS as they’re made available.