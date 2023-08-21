Jasper Community Arts is hosting its 30th Annual Juried Art Exhibition.

The Juried Art Exhibition will be at the Thyen-Clark Cultural from September 7th through November 19th, with the exhibit displaying a wide variety of media and techniques including watercolor, oil, acrylic, prints, photography, collage, sculpture, ceramics, and graphite. Only artists from Indiana, from states next to Indiana, or former Indiana residents could apply to have their works displayed in the exhibit.

While the artists picked for this exhibit come from across Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, some artists are from local areas including Jasper, Santa Claus, English, Oakland City, Ferdinand, Paoli, Saint Meinrad, Birdseye, Huntingburg, Loogootee, Montgomery, Doolittle Mills, and Milltown.

The First Thursday Opening Reception and Awards will be held in the gallery from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, September 7th, with $2,000 in prize money being awarded in the categories of Best of Show, Award of Excellence, High Honor Award, and Five Honorable Mentions.

The Juror for this exhibit, Fernando Lozano, was born in Mexico City and lived there until moving to California at 17 years of age. Lozano’s work has been exhibited in Mexico City; Los Angeles; Vincennes, Jasper, Indianapolis, and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Lozano currently resides in Vincennes.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, are open to the public with free admission from Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome.

For more information call 812-482-3070.