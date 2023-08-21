Donna Jo Borden, age 81, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:27 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at home.



Donna was born in Washington, Indiana, on July 12, 1942, to Lowell and Eleanor (Burris) Gray. She married William “Bill” Borden on April 23, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2021.



She worked at the Jasper Nursing Center, now called the Timbers, as a nurse’s aide.



She enjoyed helping others. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by four children; Deborah (Don Farina) Borden, Ferdinand, IN, William “Joe” Borden, Jasper, IN, Robert (Cheryl) Borden, Lawrenceburg, IN, Jennifer (Phil) Zimmerman, Petersburg, IN, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four sisters; Barb (Dennis) Osmond, Jane (Richard) Killion, Teresa (Drew) Osborne, and Bev (Tom) Bouchie, two brothers; Dan (Jan) Mahan and Pat (Florenda) Mahan.



She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter; Lisa Lynn Borden, and one grandson, Dustin Wells.



A Celebration of Life for Donna Jo Borden will be held at a later date.



