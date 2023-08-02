Memorial Hospital Foundation recently earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.

This Four-Star Rating and a 100/100 score from Charity Navigator designates Memorial Hospital Foundation as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that the organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria.

Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

In addition to receiving a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the Memorial Hospital Foundation has also received the 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid; the highest rating an organization can receive.

For more information or to make a charitable gift to Memorial Hospital, visit mhhcc.org/giving or call 812-996-8426.