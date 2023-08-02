A grant application is opening support to arts and cultural activities related to the solar eclipse in rural Indiana communities.

Organizations in rural communities with a population under 50,000 can now apply for micro-grants to support arts and cultural activities connected to the 2024 solar eclipse.

The grant is from the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement which is supported with funding from the Simons Foundation and Regional Opportunity Initiatives.

The path of totality of the April 8th, 2024, solar eclipse will cover a segment of the U.S. Mexico, and Canada, including a large part of Indiana, in complete darkness for up to four minutes as the moon shadows the sun. The next time Indiana will fall in the path of the totality of a solar eclipse will be in 2099.

Organizations within the path of totality are encouraged to apply for a micro-grant of up to $2,000 for eclipse-related events and activities leading up to April 8 that include visual, public, or performing arts; placemaking and design; and cultural heritage. The priority deadline for applications is September 1.

Virtual office hours will be offered to assist applicants on a drop-in basis from 2 to 3 PM EDT on Wednesdays in August. Applicants can sign in for office hours at rural.indiana.edu/events.

For the micro-grant application, guidelines, and more information about the initiative, visit rural.indiana.edu or contact Hannah Jones at hanejone@iu.edu.