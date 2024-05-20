The comedy benefit show called “Wait . . . what?”, benefiting the Dubois County Humane Society, has announced that multi-talented entertainer Erin Hill, who appeared in Broadway shows and movies and on comedian Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Central show, will join the show to perform music and comedy.

Hill was in the original Broadway casts of Titanic, Urinetown, and Sam Mendes’ Cabaret. She has played/sung with/opened for Cyndi Lauper, Enya, Kanye West, moby, Sinead O’Connor, Joan Osborne, Randy Newman, Peabo Bryson, The Band’s Levon Helm and Garth Hudson, a-ha, Al Jardine of The Beach Boys, Judy Collins, Josh Groban, Jewel, among others.

Her album with her group Four Celtic Voices, Four Leaf Clover, hit #1 on the Billboard World Music chart. Hill’s cover of “Eleanor Rigby” has been heard on SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel, and the music video has won awards in film festivals around the world.

She has been featured in a promo of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the new Gossip Girl, Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing, The Chris Rock Show, PBS’s American Masters, The Tony Awards, Late Night with David Letterman, and in Tim Robbins’ film, Cradle Will Rock.

She has performed for Martha Stewart, Presidents, First Ladies, and Royalty. She’s played solo at The Royal Albert Hall and is known as “The Pretty White Girl Who Sings Dave’s Thoughts” on Chappelle’s Show.

Hill toured with the Lincoln Center South Pacific as harpist and pianist and is the harpist on the soundtrack for The Fantasticks, on Martha Wainwright’s self-titled debut album, and on MTV2’s Wonder Showzen. She’s a singer, songwriter, and musician (harp, electric bass, keyboards) on the Dream Jam Band’s major label debut on EMI. As a voice-over artist and jingle singer, she’s been heard in commercials for Coca-Cola, Comcast, Tide, Match.com, Play-Doh, Walmart, and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Local comedic actors Jasmine Bosler, Chris Dixon, Heath Kluemper, and Kyle Rupert, along with show founder and humorist Scott Saalman, fill out the show’s cast.

The show will be held on Thursday, June 6th, 2024, at the black box room at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper, and will begin at 7 PM.

Admission is a $15 donation at the door. Seats can be reserved by emailing scottsaalman@gmail.com or texting or calling 812-827-9911. Tickets will be available at the door unless the show sells out beforehand.