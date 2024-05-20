Latest News

Keith Douglas Horton, age 59, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:22 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2024, at University of Louisville Health – Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was an organ donor.

He was born June 20, 1964, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Douglas and Ruth (Sweeney) Horton; and married Sandra Lynn Blessinger on June 25, 1994. Keith was a heavy equipment operator for IUOE Local 181 as a member of Indiana Union of Operating Engineers. He was a member of Redemption Christian Church, where he and Sandy were baptized in 2018. Keith loved anything with a motor and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, Southridge Raider Football and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandkids. Keith loved to lend a helping hand to others, his smile lit up a room and he was always making everyone laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Horton of Huntingburg, IN; children, Brittany (Derek) Tarrh of Louisville, KY, Keshia and Nicaya Reller, both of Louisville, KY and Matthew Hutchins of Lebanon, KY; grandchildren, O’Ryan Curry of Huntingburg, IN, Kenedy, Ava, Amelia and O’Zius Reller, all of Louisville, KY and Marlo Tarrh of Louisville, KY; parents, Douglas and Ruth Horton of Owensboro, KY; sister, Kathy Morton of Owensboro, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Ketih Horton will be held at 6:00 p.m., E.D.T., Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Redemption Christian Church, 1450 Energy Drive, Jasper, IN 47546.  Pastor Darrel Land will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, prior to the service at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.  Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.  Memorial contributions may be made to Redemption Christian Church.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com   

