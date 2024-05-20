Larry Herbert Holtz Jr., age 65, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Larry was born in Evansville, Indiana, on June 2, 1958, to Larry Herbert Sr. and Judith (Northerner) Holtz. He married Pamela Sue Logsdon on April 25, 1998, in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a graduate of Loogootee High School and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nuclear Engineering. He was a United States Navy Veteran. Larry was a nuclear engineer for the government and a unit operator and operations manager for Duke Energy. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #147 and attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Larry was an avid Indianapolis Colts, St. Louis Cardinal, and I.U. fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved doing puzzles, taking care of his yard, and spending time with his dogs. He was a third-degree black in Tae Kwon Do.

Surviving is his wife, Pam Holtz, Ireland, IN, his father, Larry (Cathy) Holtz Sr., Bloomington, IN, one stepson, Daniel (Sheila) Buechler, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Cole, Drew, Kami, and Lucas Buechler, one sister, Lisa Somaro, Franklin, IN.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Judith Northerner, and one sister, LaDonna Dixon.

A funeral service for Larry Herbert Holtz Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Rev. Darrell Land will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

