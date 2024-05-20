The 1918 Alexander One-Room Schoolhouse will soon be open to the public from 9 AM to 12 PM each Saturday between May 25th and October 5th during the Jasper Farmer’s Market.

Discover what life was like for students and teachers in a one-room school with educators on site to share information. Find out more about the history of Jasper and Dubois County as you step back in time.

There is no cost for this event and parking is available near the Jasper Public Library.

For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959.