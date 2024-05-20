Donna Kay Staten, age 66, of Washington, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Donna was born in Bedford, Indiana, on August 24, 1957, to Everett and Sharlene (Duncan) Anderson. She married Gerald Staten on September 10, 1977, at Huntingburg Church of the Nazarene.

Donna was a homemaker and member of Jasper Church of the Nazarene. She and her husband were co-owners of Washington Chrysler for 31 years.

Surviving is her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Staten, Washington, IN, two sons, Adam and Kelly Staten, Greenwood, IN, and Andrew Staten, Washington, IN, five sisters and one brother.

Preceding her in death are her parents and two sisters.

A funeral service for Donna Kay Staten will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Jasper Church of the Nazarene in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Rev. Darrel Wininger will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the church on Friday.

In lieu flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

