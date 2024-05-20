Anna Grace Deweese, age 73, of Petersburg, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Brickyard Healthcare Center in Petersburg.

She was born September 5, 1950, in Evansville to Alvin and Anna (Barnett) Belcher; and married Ernie Deweese. Anna was a homemaker and enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin Deweese on May 10, 2000; and a brother, Elvin “Jr.” Belcher.

She is survived by her daughters, Carrie (Jeff) Uppencamp of French Lick, Jane (Brian) Fischer of Petersburg; a sister, Wanda (George Aldridge) Rosser and a brother, Robert Belcher, both of Mt. Vernon; 3 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., E.D.T., Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Nass and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Hamilton will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, prior to the service at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com