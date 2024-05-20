Dennis E. Lewis, age 72, of Noblesville, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 8:08 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Sidney & Lois Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dennis was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on January 5, 1952, to Kenneth and Marjorie (Michel) Lewis. He married his high school sweetheart, Cathy Cato on August 4, 1973, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

He was a 1970 graduate of Huntingburg High School. He then graduated from Oakland City College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education and earned his Master’s Degree in Secondary Education from Indiana University.

Dennis was a long-time teacher, coach, and athletic director, with the majority of his time spent at Jasper High School.

Dennis was a past member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association, and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association.

He was awarded the Indiana High School Athletic Director of the Year in 2009.

He was passionate about Jasper High School athletics, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as he was extremely proud of his boys, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all their events. He was adamant about watching college basketball wherever Michael was coaching and traveling to high school sporting events around the state with his son Brian. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, especially trips to the Indy 500 and the spring race at Talladega.

Surviving is his wife of almost 51 years, Cathy Lewis, Noblesville, IN, two sons, Brian (Brooke) Lewis, Westfield, IN, and Michael (Nichole) Lewis, Yorktown, IN, four grandchildren, Isabelle and Drew Lewis, and Avery and Emma Lewis, his mother-in-law, Lillian Cato, Zionsville, IN, three sisters, Carol Jean LaGrange, Washington, IN, Linda (Lou) Seng, Jasper, IN, and Marcia (Kent) Butke, Huntingburg, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his father-in-law, Gene Cato, a brother-in-law, Don LaGrange.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis E. Lewis will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. There will be no burial.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

In lieu flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper High School Athletic Department or the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Foundation.

