The State of Indiana is now accepting applications for students to participate in the Career Scholarship Account (CSA) program during the upcoming school year. The first-in-the-nation CSA program provides $5,000 annually for tenth through twelfth-grade students enrolled in eligible work-based learning programs, including internships, apprenticeships, applied learning experiences, and credential attainment experiences.

Indiana’s CSA program provides all students the opportunity to explore their interests, gain hands-on experience, and build skills that will ensure a seamless transition from high school to higher education and quality careers. CSA funds can be used to cover eligible expenses in the following categories:

Enrollment fees for courses, sequences, apprenticeships, or programs of study;

Career coaching and navigation services;

Postsecondary education and training;

Transportation and equipment; and

Certification and credentialing examinations.

Through a coordinated cross-agency effort, the Indiana Department of Education approves eligible programs, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education approves eligible providers and the Treasurer of State approves eligible students and provider expense reimbursements.

Students at any Indiana high school are encouraged to apply. Applications for the 2024-2025 school year will be accepted through Tuesday, October 1st. Visit the student resources page for additional information on the CSA program, eligibility requirements and to access the student application. Additional details on how the funds can be used can be found here.