David E. Hochgesang, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Dave was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 20, 1940, to Hilbert C. “Butch” and Irene (Schmidt) Hochgesang.

He was a 1958 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving from October 1963-October 1965, and had received many awards for his sharp shooting skills.

Dave retired from Jasper Cabinet Company where he had worked for 30 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the St. Anthony American Legion Post #493 and the American Legion Post #147 in Jasper.

Dave was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, enjoyed going to ballgames, listening to opera, and spending time at the Schnitzelbank. He was also a certified ASA softball umpire for several years.

Surviving are one sister, Virlee Schepers, Jasper, IN, two brothers, Greg (Rhonda) Hochgesang, Jasper, IN, and Charlie (Marilyn) Hochgesang, Jasper, IN, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Glenn Hochgesang.

A Mass of Christian Burial for David E. Hochgesang will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com.