(Santa Claus, IN) Sara Elaine Maier Songer, age 69, of Santa Claus, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born November 18, 1953, in Tell City, to Cletus and Beverly (Livers) Maier. Sara worked as an office manager for the City of Huntingburg; and previously taught band, music, and color guard at Southridge High School. She enjoyed searching for artifacts with her partner. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff Songer of Huntingburg and Jacob Songer of Ferdinand; one sister; and one grandson, Krue Songer.

A private service will be held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com