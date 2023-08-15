(Jeffersonville, IN) The Indiana State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Services received a March 2023 complaint with notice that Randy Lankford and his Jeffersonville funeral home had been charged with professional incompetence, failure to dispose of 31 bodies in a timely manner, storing cremains beyond the legally permitted period, and other related charges.

On July 1, 2022, the Clark County Coroner reported horrific conditions at the facility to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Officers arrived at the location to investigate and located 31 bodies in various states of decomposition throughout the funeral home. At least 7 of those deceased individuals passed away before April 1, 2022, when they were found by JPD over 60 days later. Court documents reveal that at the time of this discovery, three of the building’s four air conditioning units were inoperable. These offenses earned Randy Lankford and his business a total of 88 charges and violations.

The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Services heard evidence in this matter earlier this month and has unanimously voted to permanently revoke both Randy Lankford’s Director’s license as well as the license of his funeral home.