Multiple local farms recently received the Hoosier Homestead Award.

103 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb to recognize their longstanding commitment to agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years, or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

The local farmers who received the August 2023 Hoosier Homestead Award are:

In Daviess County: The Dove Farm received the Centennial award Graham Farm received the Sesquicentennial award Paul J. and Mary J. Ryan Farm received the Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award



In Dubois County: The Ring Farm received the Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award Lange/Wendholt Farm received the Centennial Award Mann Farm received the Sesquicentennial Award Jochem Farm received the Sesquicentennial Award



And in Warrick County: Kohlmeyer Farm received the Centennial Award Philip and Debbie Springstun Farm received the Sesquicentennial Award And Ingram Farm received the Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award



For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award and all of August 2023 award recipients, visit isda.in.gov.