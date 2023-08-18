Michael A. Fleming, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Mike was born in Olney, Illinois, on September 7, 1954, to Allen and Dora (Brashear) Fleming. He married Kimala Clodfelter on November 1, 1974, in Bone Gap, Illinois.

He was a 1972 graduate of Edwards County High School in Albion, Illinois.

He retired from PSC Communications where he had worked for several years.

Surviving is his wife, Kimala Fleming, Jasper, IN, three children, Michelle Becher, Ferdinand, IN, Zachary Fleming, New Albany, IN, and Jacob Fleming, Vincennes, IN, five grandchildren, Alec Hassfurther, Zoe and Adi Becher, and Taliyah and Malakai Fleming, two sisters, Mary (Larry) Holle, Stewardson, IL, and Kimberly (Junior) Fewkes, Albion, IL.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.