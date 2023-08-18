An event on building inclusive communities is being held at Vincennes University Jasper.

Mentors for Youth of Dubois County, Dubois County PRIDE, and Vincennes University Jasper are holding a free event open to the public called “Building Inclusive Communities: LGBTQ+ 101” on September 28th, at 6 PM at the Vincennes University Jasper Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing Auditorium.

“Building Inclusive Communities: LGBTQ+ 101”, will equip attendees with essential knowledge and skills to become formidable allies for the LGBTQ+ community with information that is beneficial to all, including Parents, youth mentors, teachers, social workers, businesses, professional groups, educational programs, school administration and faculty, medical professionals, affirming religious institutions, representatives of local government, and other community groups.

The event will discuss important terminology and delve into balancing professionalism with differing cultural, moral, and religious viewpoints as well as explore strategies to have open conversations while respecting diverse perspectives. They will also make attendees aware of key issues facing LGBTQ+ youth at large and how those issues may create barriers to care.

The event will be facilitated by a representative of Indiana Youth Group, a leading nonprofit in Indianapolis dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ youth and their families.