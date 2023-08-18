Indiana students have multiple ways they can receive help with schoolwork.

The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology provides the free AskRose Homework Help program for students who need extra math and science homework help.

Tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 PM for tutoring sessions by video, telephone, email, or chat.

Tutors can be reached during operating hours via the AskRose website or by calling 877-ASK-ROSE.

The website also provides more than 500 instructional videos and downloadable reference materials.

For more information about AskRose, visit askrose.org.

Another way students can receive help is from Indiana Learns, where families can receive grant funding to spend on math and English and language arts tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for students.

To be eligible, students must qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program, be in third through eighth grade during the 2023-24 school year, have completed ILEARN testing during the 2022 or 2023 school year, and scored below proficiency in either math or English and language arts.

To check your child’s eligibility for, enroll in, or learn more about Indiana Learns, visit indianalearns.org/families.