Rita Marie Kunkler, 88, of St. Meinrad passed away at her home on Friday, August 18, 2023. Rita was born in Ferdinand on July 9, 1935, to Leo and Josephine (Loew) Jasper. She was united in marriage to Hilbert F. Kunkler on June 22, 1957, in Saint Ferdinand Church. Hilbert preceded her in death on September 3, 2013.

Rita was a member of the Patoka Valley Quilt Guild and the Twin Valley Home Economics Club. She enjoyed quilting and woodworking crafts.

Surviving are one daughter, Caroline (Jim) Mullis of St. Meinrad. Two grandchildren, Kristina (Joe) Nadin and Luke Mullis. Three great-grandchildren. Eight siblings, Marlene Kunkler of Tell City, Kenny Jasper of Rapid City, SD., Albert Jasper of Portland, OR., Bertie Lehman of Bedford, Henry Jasper of St. Anthony, Teresa Jasper of Jasper, Phyllis Perkins of Owasso, OK., and Bob Jasper of Tell City. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Anna Lee Haug, Jo Niehaus Thomas, and Margaret Jasper, and 2 brothers, John and Edward Jasper.

A mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 22nd in St. Martin Of Tours Church in Siberia at 10:00 AM Central Time. Burial to follow in St. Meinrad church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Monday, August 21st from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Central Time, and on Tuesday from 7:00 to 9:30 AM Central Time. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.