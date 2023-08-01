Patoka Lake is hosting two dove hunting draws in September.

These two on-site dove hunting draws will take place at the Patoka Lake Archery Range Shelterhouse, which is off South Ramp Road in Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area on September 1st and 2nd, beginning at 6 AM ET.

The drawings will be for staked positions within a dove hunt field on the property and approximately 17 stakes will be drawn each day.

To be eligible, hunters must possess the proper licenses, stamps, and their federal HIP number.

Drawn hunters will be allowed a maximum of two firearms per stake, and no more than 50 shells per hunter. Hunters must use nontoxic shot size 6 or smaller and have their firearms plugged so that they can contain only three shells at any time.

Shooting hours on September 1st and 2nd will be from 6:50 AM to 1 PM ET with the shooting fields closed during afternoons and evenings.

All fields surrounding the sunflowers and buckwheat on South Ramp Road will have the same time restrictions on September 1st and 2nd.

There will be no standby or refilling of stakes for early departures.

Beginning Sept. 3, the fields along South Ramp Road will open to regular in-season shooting hours of one half-hour before sunrise to sunset, and hunters must sign in at one of the property’s check stations and sign out when they conclude their daily hunt.

For more information on hunting dove at Patoka, go to on.IN.gov/patokalake under Activities and click on Hunting.

More information on dove hunting in general, can be found at on.IN.gov/huntingguide.

Hunters can also call the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement at 812-837-9536 with specific questions on federal or state laws, statutes, and rules regarding hunting.