Dubois County CARES Students recently attended a conference in Texas.

A conference called the Mid-Year Training Institute was hosted by the organization formerly called Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, now known as the Community-based, Advocacy-focused, Data-driven, Coalition-building Association or CADCA.

The Dubois County Coalition for Adolescent Resilience and Empowerment Strategies or Dubois County CARES is a CADCA member; and staff members Candy Neal and Martha Rasche accompanied four county youth to the conference. Attending were Jasper High School junior Ava Bower, Northeast Dubois High School senior Abby Evans and junior Morgan Brim, and Southridge High School junior Katherine Dubon. Southridge senior Ruth Sherer was also there as a training assistant for CADCA.

Ryan Leaf, a former National Football League player who left the league in shame after pairing doctor-prescribed Vicodin with alcohol and becoming addicted, was the keynote speaker for the conference.

University of Southern Indiana President Ronald Rochon, chairman of the CADCA board of directors, also addressed the attendees, as well as CADCA President and Chief Executive Officer Barrye L. Price.

Dubois County CARES encourages youth to be alcohol and drug-free through a variety of services, resources, and activities.

Any high school student or adult who would like to volunteer with the coalition or who has questions about its work can call 812-827-8464, or email DuboisCountyCARES@gmail.com.