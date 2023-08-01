The 2024 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations.

In partnership with Dentons Bingham Greenbaum, Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana is seeking laureate nominations for the 2024 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame.

Nominees should be individuals who have made significant contributions to free enterprise while demonstrating outstanding leadership and serving as inspiring role models for young people. Laureate nominees can either be active, retired, historical, or deceased.

Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame will celebrate the induction of laureates during a breakfast and ceremony in the spring of 2024 at the Huntingburg Event Center.

All persons wishing to nominate a laureate should fill out a Laureate Nomination Form and return it to Al Mihajlovits, Selection Committee Chair. This form can be acquired by contacting Al Mihajlovits at 812-683-3971, by contacting Ruth Wilson at Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana by phone at 812-425-8152, by email at ruth.wilson@ja.org or online at swindiana.ja.org.

Nominations will be accepted through Monday, October 30th.