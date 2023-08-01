A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Bartholomew County Man.

This Silver Alert is in reference to the Columbus Police Department investigating the disappearance of 30-year-old David Lackey.

David is missing from Columbus, which is 48 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, July 28th at 4 PM.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

His description is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information on David Lackey, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.