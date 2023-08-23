Supporting food processes, Purdue Extension Dubois County hosted the second annual “Dubois County Local Foods Expo” last night. The Expo continued the tradition of highlight local food products, and more.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Supporting food processes, Purdue Extension Dubois County hosted the second annual “Dubois County Local Foods Expo” last night. The Expo continued the tradition of highlight local food products, and more.