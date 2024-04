The Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana’s 9th Annual Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Butch Klem and Bob Siebert was held at the Huntingburg Event Center early Thursday morning (04/18/24). The event hall was filled with many guests who helped recognize and celebrate these two community leaders in their life-long business achievements.

