A teen has passed away following a fatal two-vehicle accident in Warrick County.

The incident occurred early Monday morning at the intersection of Folsomville and Barren Fork Roads.

Alyson M. Scales, a student at Boonville High School, was tragically killed in the accident.

Her brother, Dale, who was driving, sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the other vehicle involved was driven by a mother with her children, all of whom sustained minor injuries.

