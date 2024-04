Deymer Roblero Mejia, age 24, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:57 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Deymar was born in Mexico on March 10, 2000, to Dember Roblero Ramirez and Melida Mejia Perez.

He is survived by family in Jasper, Indiana, and in Mexico.

Donations may be made to the wishes of the family to aid in funeral expenses.

