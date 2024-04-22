Kathy D. (Oxley) Welp was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2024, at the age of 72.

Kathy was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on August 28, 1951, to the late Freddy and Berniece (Cook) Oxley. She was a 1969 graduate of Birdseye High School, where she met her husband of 50 years, Merlyn Welp.

Kathy was a devoted member of Fairview General Baptist Church and enjoyed serving others. She always had a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on, a seat at her table, and room in her heart -and home. She was a homemaker and worked for Dr. Mario Leon and for Miss Betty’s Preschool before retiring. She enjoyed spending time camping, gardening, cooking & baking, watching her grandkids play sports, traveling to her favorite vacation spot in South Padre Island, TX, and being with her loved ones. She also enjoyed making flower arrangements for the cemetery/monuments for her friends and family. Kathy always had a smile on her face, and her laugh could be picked out from across a crowded room. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Merlyn W. Welp of Schellville; her son, Matthew Welp of Schnellville; her daughter, Melanie (Chris) Hanger of Taswell; her bonus daughter, Ginger Hackmann (David McGinnis) of Marengo; two grandsons, Cody Welp (Tricia Neel) of Huntingburg and Jesse Hanger of Taswell; a bonus grandson, Dakota (Jenna) Hackmann of St. Anthony; two granddaughters, Ashtyn Welp and Emma Welp both of Anderson; great-granddaughter, Sa’Raya Turner of Anderson; her sister, Karen J. Schneider of St. Anthony; her niece, Rachel (Schneider) Weyer of Ferdinand; great-nephew, Ethan Weyer of Ferdinand; great-niece, Cora Weyer of Ferdinand; and two aunts, Norma (Lugene) Andry of Birdseye and Marge (Paul) Crabtree of Avon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services for Kathy D. Welp will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Birdseye Cemetery. Pastor Kim Allen will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24th; also one hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com