The American Heart Association has awarded Saint Meinrad Archabbey national gold-level recognition for its commitments to employee health and well-being, as measured in the Association’s 2023 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™. The Archabbey earned gold status in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as well.

The Scorecard evaluates factors such as mental health policies, organizational well-being strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources, and more to provide a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s culture of health. Last year, 492 organizations completed the Scorecard, and all organizations were recognized with an achievement level of platinum, gold, silver, bronze, or completer.

Developed in collaboration with scientists and industry experts, the Workforce Well-being Scorecard reflects the latest evidence-based science on workforce health and well-being. Research has shown that supporting the mental and physical well-being of employees is vital to driving productivity, engagement, and successful business outcomes.

“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to employee health and well-being and our continued efforts to promote a culture that cares about its coworkers,” said Wellness Director Jill Memmer.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey, founded in 1854, is a Benedictine monastery that operates a Seminary and School of Theology, guest house and retreat program, Abbey Caskets, CareNotes, and Saint Meinrad Books and Gifts. The Archabbey employs about 190 coworkers.