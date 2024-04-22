The 1st Annual “Cops and Bobbers” Event held by the Santa Claus Police Department has been announced for May 18 at the Lincoln State Park Lakeside Shelter House.

This is a catch-and-release vent.

Registration begins at 9 AM with the fishing commencing at 9:30 AM CST. This a free event but is limited to the first 30 registered participants. Any 2nd-grade through 6th-grade North Spencer student is welcome to attend.

Awards will be handed out for: First Fish, Most Fish, and Longest Fish.

You can drop off a registration form at the Santa Claus PD or email Chief Faulkenberg at jfaulkenberg@townofsantaclaus.in.gov.

Parents are encouraged to attend this event and poles are available if a student does not own a fishing pole.