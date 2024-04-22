Latest News

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Recognized by American Heart Association for Employee Well-being Cops and Bobbers Event Announced for Santa Claus, Indiana Texas Man Arrested in Jasper on Theft and Underage Alcohol Possession Charges Jasper Man Facing OWI Charges After Traffic Stop Crawford County Man Arrested in Jasper After Disturbance Reported

The 1st Annual “Cops and Bobbers” Event held by the Santa Claus Police Department has been announced for May 18 at the Lincoln State Park Lakeside Shelter House.

This is a catch-and-release vent.

Registration begins at 9 AM with the fishing commencing at 9:30 AM CST. This a free event but is limited to the first 30 registered participants. Any 2nd-grade through 6th-grade North Spencer student is welcome to attend.

Awards will be handed out for: First Fish, Most Fish, and Longest Fish.

You can drop off a registration form at the Santa Claus PD or email Chief Faulkenberg at jfaulkenberg@townofsantaclaus.in.gov.

Parents are encouraged to attend this event and poles are available if a student does not own a fishing pole.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post