William P. “Bill” Rogier, 74, of St. Croix passed away Saturday, April 20th at his home. Bill was born on November 19, 1949, in Tell City to Ralph and Augusta (Strahl) Rogier. He was united in marriage to Eileen Vaeth on May 2, 1986, at Monte Casino Schrine Chapel. Eileen preceded him in death on February 17, 2017.

Bill was a member of St. Isidore Parish in Bristow. He retired from the Indiana Department Of Transportation after many years of service. Bill enjoyed woodworking, working on tractors especially Allis-Chalmers Tractors, farming, spending time with his family, and following his grandson’s sporting events.

Surviving is one daughter, Gwen (Sam) Bland of St. Croix. Two grandsons, Colton & Cameron Bland of St. Croix. Siblings, Mary J. Ault of Bloomington, Ben (Sara) Rogier of Tell City, Bob (Trish) Rogier of Tell City, Cathy (Ken) McCoy of Indianapolis, Tim (Linda) Rogier of Tell City, Elizabeth Lamping of Beech Grove, Allen (Teresa) Rogier of Batesville, Julia (Frank) Mobley of Bloomington. One sister-in-law, VenetaRogier of Tell City. Several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two children, Jessica Lynn and Billie Jo Rogier, his parents, one brother, Bernie Rogier, brother-in-law, Steve Ault, a sister-in-law, Mary Rogier and one nephew, Godson, Patrick Rogier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 25th at 11:00 AM CDT in St. Meinrad Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM CDT.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.