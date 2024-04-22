Timothy A. (“T.A.”) Monroe, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at his home.



Tim was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 11, 1950, to Harry and Martha (Sinclair) Monroe, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Butch Monroe.



Tim was a graduate of Warren Central High School, and a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed early retirement from Indiana Bell/Ameritech where he was a cable splicer. Tim also liked gardening and watching Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Chicago Bears football. His greatest loves were his Golden Retrievers he had over the years, especially Cassie Marie who passed away just a few short weeks before Tim.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Indianapolis at a later date.



If you would like to remember Tim, please consider making a donation to your favorite animal rescue in his name.

