The 55th Annual Dale Fall Festival has announced its event schedule.

Most events for the fest will be held at the Dale City Park, and the fest begins on Sunday, September 3rd, at 5 PM with the $1,000 Scholarship Queen Pageant taking place at the Heritage Hills Auditorium.

On Thursday, September 7th, the Little Miss and Mister Contest, will be held on the center park stage at the Dale Town Park, beginning at 6:30 PM.

On Friday, September 8th, the group “Ev Mae & The Tune Trashers” will be featured on the center park stage from 5 to 7 PM, followed by “The Strangers” performing from 8 to 11 PM. “First and Main” will also be performing in the beer garden from 8 PM to 12 AM for the adult crowd.

On Saturday, September 9th, kids games will start at 9 AM, “Silly Safari’s Live Animal Show” will be on the large basketball court at 11:30 AM, the band “Seth Thomas” will be performing on the center park stage from 12 to 2 PM and the Big Parade will kick off at 2 PM.

“2 Miles Back” will be performing after the parade on the center park stage from 3:30 to 7 PM, and the band “Dispel” will be in the beer garden from 4 to 6:30 PM. Next on the center park stage will be “Honkey Tonk Deluxe” from 8 PM to 10:30 PM and “The Hot Topics” will close out the musical entertainment in the Beer Garden from 8 PM to 12 AM.

For the full schedule of events, performances, and activities taking place at the Dale Fall Fest visit dalefallfest.com/schedule.